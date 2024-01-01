Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Malibu restaurants you'll love

Malibu restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Malibu

Must-try Malibu restaurants

Bui Sushi image

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail (Hamachi)$0.00
Premium Hon Hamachi | From Japan
Hamachi Carpaccio$22.00
Thinly Sliced Yellowtail Sashimi | Jalapeños | Pink Peppercorns | Micro Greens | Citrus Yuzu Sauce
Salmon (Sake)$0.00
Organically & Sustainably Raised | From Scotland
Main pic

 

Pita Bu - 22935 E Pacific Coast Highway

22935 E Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side Pita$2.00
Mezze Platter$28.00
Sabich$16.00
Banner pic

 

Prince Street Pizza - Malibu - 23401 Cross Creek Rd Building 1

23401 Cross Creek Rd Building 1, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Machine Pizza - 18"$34.50
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives
PSP - Caesar$10.00
House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.
Meat Lovers$39.00
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)
Consumer pic

 

Taverna Tony - 23410 Civic Center Way

23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avgolemono$12.95
chicken soup with orzo. finished with egg, lemon & a touch of cream
Hummus Dip$12.95
chickpea, tahini, garlic, lemon
Chopped Greek Peasant$23.95
crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta, olive, served with our signature greek dressing
Banner pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu

23725 Malibu Road, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Shrimps (GF)$18.00
garlic, herbs, and spices
Potato & Roquefort Pizza (V)$13.00
Potato, roquefort, onions
Le Breakfast Bowl (V, GF)$16.00
poached egg, quinoa, avocado, asparagus, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, greek yogurt
OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Ollo

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Castroville Artichoke$17.00
Olive Oil | Rosemary | Butter | Lemon Aioli
Lentil Soup$13.00
Green Lentils | Curry | Olive Oil | Focaccia Bread
Custom Artisan Pizza$24.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$18.00
Chicken wings served with carrots, celery,
ranch dipping sauce, and hot sauce.
Roasted Beet Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, marinated beets, tomatoes,
caramelized walnuts, red onions, and goat
cheese served in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Chopped Salad$18.00
Chopped romaine, red onions,
hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone,
bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans
with Italian vinaigrette.
Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$20.00
free range chicken breast, swiss cheese, creamy tomatillo, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
STEAK BURRITO$20.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
GRILLED CORN$8.00
our famous grilled corn, house made aioli, cotija cheese, cayenne pepper and lime
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Zucchini Crust Pizza$26.00
The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL
Spaghetti Squash "Lasagna"$34.00
creamed spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella
add chicken sausage $8
Greek Salad$22.00
Watermelon & Feta. Feta is marinated with herbs and olive oil. On top of feta and watermelon is a mixture of arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, bell pepper, capers, quinoa. Dressing is red wine vinaigrette with whole grain mustard
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe image

 

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe - Malibu Farm Cafe

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Zabu Pizza

PO Box 35, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Lucky's Malibu

3835 Cross Creek Road, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duke's Malibu image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu Online Ordering

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Irv's Burgers - Malibu - Irv's Burgers - Malibu

23401 Cross creek Rd, Building 1, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Irv's Original Roadside Single Burger$8.00
Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Pickle, Irv's Sauce, all on our Butter Toasted Irv’s Bun.
Onion Rings$6.00
Beer battered onion rings served with choice of homemade ranch or BBQ sauce.
*Irv's Original Roadside Double Burger$11.25
Two Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Pickle, Irv's Sauce, all on our Toasted Irv’s Bun.
Main pic

 

Alfred Coffee - Malibu

3835 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Sunlife Organics image

SMOOTHIES

SunLife Organics - Point Dume

29169 Heathercliff Rd #110, Malibu

Avg 4.7 (66 reviews)
Main pic

 

Calamigos Guest Ranch - 327 S Latigo Canyon Road

327 S Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

The Surfrider Hotel - 23033 Pacific Coast Highway

23033 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
Banner pic

 

Paradise Cove Beach Cafe - 28128 Pacific Coast Highway

28128 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
BG pic

 

Malibu Market - 327 Latigo Canyon Road

327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
SunLife Organics image

SMOOTHIES • FROZEN YOGURT

SunLife Organics - Cross Creek

23823 Malibu Rd #527, Malibu

Avg 4.5 (326 reviews)
Restaurant banner

 

The Beach Club - 26025 Pacific Coast Hwy.

26025 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

The Malibu Cafe - 327 S Latigo Rd.

327 S Latigo Rd., Malibu

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Dreamland - 22969 Pacific Coast Highway

22969 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
