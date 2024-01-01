Malibu restaurants you'll love
Must-try Malibu restaurants
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
|Popular items
|Yellowtail (Hamachi)
|$0.00
Premium Hon Hamachi | From Japan
|Hamachi Carpaccio
|$22.00
Thinly Sliced Yellowtail Sashimi | Jalapeños | Pink Peppercorns | Micro Greens | Citrus Yuzu Sauce
|Salmon (Sake)
|$0.00
Organically & Sustainably Raised | From Scotland
Pita Bu - 22935 E Pacific Coast Highway
22935 E Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Popular items
|Side Pita
|$2.00
|Mezze Platter
|$28.00
|Sabich
|$16.00
Prince Street Pizza - Malibu - 23401 Cross Creek Rd Building 1
23401 Cross Creek Rd Building 1, Malibu
|Popular items
|Green Machine Pizza - 18"
|$34.50
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives
|PSP - Caesar
|$10.00
House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.
|Meat Lovers
|$39.00
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)
Taverna Tony - 23410 Civic Center Way
23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu
|Popular items
|Avgolemono
|$12.95
chicken soup with orzo. finished with egg, lemon & a touch of cream
|Hummus Dip
|$12.95
chickpea, tahini, garlic, lemon
|Chopped Greek Peasant
|$23.95
crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta, olive, served with our signature greek dressing
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu
23725 Malibu Road, Malibu
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimps (GF)
|$18.00
garlic, herbs, and spices
|Potato & Roquefort Pizza (V)
|$13.00
Potato, roquefort, onions
|Le Breakfast Bowl (V, GF)
|$16.00
poached egg, quinoa, avocado, asparagus, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, greek yogurt
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Ollo
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Popular items
|Grilled Castroville Artichoke
|$17.00
Olive Oil | Rosemary | Butter | Lemon Aioli
|Lentil Soup
|$13.00
Green Lentils | Curry | Olive Oil | Focaccia Bread
|Custom Artisan Pizza
|$24.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$18.00
Chicken wings served with carrots, celery,
ranch dipping sauce, and hot sauce.
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens, marinated beets, tomatoes,
caramelized walnuts, red onions, and goat
cheese served in a balsamic vinaigrette.
|Large Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Chopped romaine, red onions,
hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone,
bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans
with Italian vinaigrette.
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|Popular items
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$20.00
free range chicken breast, swiss cheese, creamy tomatillo, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
|STEAK BURRITO
|$20.00
yellow rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with a side salad
|GRILLED CORN
|$8.00
our famous grilled corn, house made aioli, cotija cheese, cayenne pepper and lime
Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Popular items
|Zucchini Crust Pizza
|$26.00
The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL
|Spaghetti Squash "Lasagna"
|$34.00
creamed spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella
add chicken sausage $8
|Greek Salad
|$22.00
Watermelon & Feta. Feta is marinated with herbs and olive oil. On top of feta and watermelon is a mixture of arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, bell pepper, capers, quinoa. Dressing is red wine vinaigrette with whole grain mustard
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe - Malibu Farm Cafe
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu Online Ordering
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
Irv's Burgers - Malibu - Irv's Burgers - Malibu
23401 Cross creek Rd, Building 1, Malibu
|Popular items
|*Irv's Original Roadside Single Burger
|$8.00
Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Pickle, Irv's Sauce, all on our Butter Toasted Irv’s Bun.
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Beer battered onion rings served with choice of homemade ranch or BBQ sauce.
|*Irv's Original Roadside Double Burger
|$11.25
Two Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Pickle, Irv's Sauce, all on our Toasted Irv’s Bun.
SMOOTHIES
SunLife Organics - Point Dume
29169 Heathercliff Rd #110, Malibu
Calamigos Guest Ranch - 327 S Latigo Canyon Road
327 S Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu
The Surfrider Hotel - 23033 Pacific Coast Highway
23033 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
Paradise Cove Beach Cafe - 28128 Pacific Coast Highway
28128 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
Malibu Market - 327 Latigo Canyon Road
327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu
SMOOTHIES • FROZEN YOGURT
SunLife Organics - Cross Creek
23823 Malibu Rd #527, Malibu
The Beach Club - 26025 Pacific Coast Hwy.
26025 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu
The Malibu Cafe - 327 S Latigo Rd.
327 S Latigo Rd., Malibu
Dreamland - 22969 Pacific Coast Highway
22969 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu