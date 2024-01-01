Malibu restaurants you'll love

The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL

