Malibu Farm

On the water at Lido Marina Village

3420 Via Oporto 101

Popular Items

Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Chopped Salad$19.00
red wine vinaigrette - kale - romaine - butternut squash - beets - avocado - garbanzo beans
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Newport Nachos$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
Breakfast Burrito$17.00
scrambled eggs - chicken sausage - pepper jack cheese - black beans - peppers & onions
served with oven roasted potatoes
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Location

3420 Via Oporto 101

Newport Beach CA

Sunday8:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:45 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:45 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:45 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:45 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:45 am - 12:00 am
