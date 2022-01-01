Go
Malii Thai (East Harlem)

Malii (má-lí) มะลิ = Jasmine. Casual Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine. Take out, delivery, and catering available.

2028 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea$4.00
R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-1 Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-12 Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-3 Pad Kee Mao$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-14 Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-13 Spring Rolls$7.95
Mixed vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-9 Curry Puffs$9.95
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-2 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-13 Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

2028 2nd Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

