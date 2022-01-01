Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Malii (má-lí) มะลิ = Jasmine. Casual Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine. Take out, delivery, and catering available.
2028 2nd Ave • $$
2028 2nd Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
