Go
Consumer picView gallery

Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

213 Washington Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm