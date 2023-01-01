Go
Main picView gallery

Mallards at the Wharf - 2 Market St

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2 Market St

Onancock, VA 23417

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2 Market St, Onancock VA 23417

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blarney Stone Pub - 10 North Street
orange starNo Reviews
10 North Street Onancock, VA 23417
View restaurantnext
Maurice
orange starNo Reviews
145 Market Street Onancock, VA 23417
View restaurantnext
Havana 13 -
orange starNo Reviews
25314 Lankford Highway ONLEY, VA 23418
View restaurantnext
The Island House Express - 25666 Lankford Highway
orange starNo Reviews
25666 Lankford Highway Onley, VA 23418
View restaurantnext
The Island House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17 Atlantic Ave Wachapreague, VA 23480
View restaurantnext
K&J Teriyaki LLC - 20452 Fox Grove Rd
orange starNo Reviews
20452 Fox Grove Rd Parksley, VA 23421
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Onancock

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mallards at the Wharf - 2 Market St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston