Malloy's Seafood
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:30 PM
10907 Fort Washington Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Menu
Popular Items
5pc, includes your choice of 2 Sides & 4pc Butter Toast
Your choice 1 side & Butter Toast 1 pc Fish, 1 Jumbo Lump, Crab Cake, 3 Jumbo Shrimp, & 1 Egg Roll
Your choice of 1 Side & Butter Toast | Wing Flavors: Plain, Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, & Butter Toast
All Sandwiches include your choice of 1 Side
Your choice 1 Side & Butter Toast 1 Fish, 1 Salmon, 2 Shrimp, 2 Wingettes, 2 Chicken Tenders
Family 5 Pc Fish Pack
2 Pc Fried Fish
1 Pc Fried Fish 3 Jumbo Shrimp Combo
1pc Fried Fish & 3 Jumbo Shrimp served with your choice of 1 Side & Butter Toast
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Includes your choice of 2 Sides, 2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes & Butter Toast
Seafood Sampler
Your choice 1 side & Butter Toast 1 pc Fish, 1 Jumbo Lump, Crab Cake, 3 Jumbo Shrimp, & 1 Egg Roll
7 Pc Fried Jumbo Shrimp
