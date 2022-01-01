Go
Malo

MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America.
Soy MALO, soy todo el país.
Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends

900 Mulberry St

Popular Items

Malo Fries$5.00
fries, onion, cilantro, roasted jalapeno aioli
Vegan Burrito$15.99
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
Large Chicken Enchilada$19.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Chicken Quesadilla$16.99
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Chips n Salsa$2.25
Small Queso Malo$4.00
Small Guacamole$4.00
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Chips n Salsa$2.25
The Trio$6.99
Your choice of 3 salsa with tortilla chips
3 Taco Mix & Match$18.99
Choose any three tacos; (include Seared Beef Tenderloin + $1)
Location

900 Mulberry St

Des Moines IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
