Malone’s Bar & Grill

American casual cuisine with an award winning happy hour.

GRILL

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N • $$

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)

Popular Items

Firecracker Chicken Wrap$11.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings$12.95
Side Waffle Fries$3.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
Buffalo chicken strips, mixed cheese, celery, lettuce and ranch dressing.
Firecracker Chicken Wrap$13.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
Traditional Bone-in Wings$14.95
Firecracker Shrimp$11.95
Cripsy shrimp tossed in our signature & homemade sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Traditional Bone-in Wings$14.95
Boneless Wings$10.95
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N

Maple Grove MN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

