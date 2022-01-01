Go
Toast

Mal's Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

359 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushrooms$7.00
Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
Burnt Ends$12.00
See full menu

Location

359 Main St.

Unadilla NE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Copper Moon Steakhouse

No reviews yet

To the Moon...

Greenfield's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Vic's Pizza

No reviews yet

Vic's Pizza is changing the way Nebraska looks at pizza. Vic's Pizza uses quality ingredients, time honored methods and endless imagination to produce a new style of pizza...Nebraska Style!

MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante

No reviews yet

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston