Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

Broth with Crab Legs, Mussels, Shrimp with Shell and Peeled, Octopus, Clam, Crab, Abalone and Fish, accompanied by Onion, Cilantro, Lemon and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---Broth with Crab Legs, Mussels, Shrimp with Shell and Peeled, Octopus, Clam, Crab, Abalone and Fish, accompanied by Onion, Cilantro, Lemon and Corn or Flour Tortillas.