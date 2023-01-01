Malvern restaurants you'll love
More about Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern
|Popular items
|L- ALL MEAT
|$24.00
Sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, baked with mozzarella and sauce
|QUE BURGER
|$3.50
Ground beef and shredded sirloin combined with our sweet spicy Popplo's sauce on a toasted bun. Order it plain or with onions. Additional toppings extra.
|M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL
|$19.75
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, onions ,and bell peppers.
More about Popplo's Pizza & Que Burgers - NEW
Popplo's Pizza & Que Burgers - NEW
1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
More about Coffee Records
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Coffee Records
230 S Main St, Malvern
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$7.50
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Reuben Sauce on Marble Rye.
|Club
|$7.74
Turkey, Ham, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on wheatberry bread. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo & Mustard.
|Triple Threat
|$7.74
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mayo & Honey Mustard.