Malvern restaurants you'll love

Malvern restaurants
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers image

 

Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers

1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
L- ALL MEAT$24.00
Sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, baked with mozzarella and sauce
QUE BURGER$3.50
Ground beef and shredded sirloin combined with our sweet spicy Popplo's sauce on a toasted bun. Order it plain or with onions. Additional toppings extra.
M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL$19.75
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, onions ,and bell peppers.
More about Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
Coffee Records image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Coffee Records

230 S Main St, Malvern

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$7.50
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Reuben Sauce on Marble Rye.
Club$7.74
Turkey, Ham, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on wheatberry bread. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo & Mustard.
Triple Threat$7.74
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mayo & Honey Mustard.
More about Coffee Records

