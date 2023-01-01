Tacos in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve tacos
More about Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
|Large Taco Cheese Dip
|$8.50
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
|Small Taco Cheese Dip
|$5.15
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
