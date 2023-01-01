Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve tacos

Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers image

 

Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers

1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
Large Taco Cheese Dip$8.50
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
Small Taco Cheese Dip$5.15
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
More about Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Popplo's Pizza & Que Burgers - NEW

1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
Small Taco Cheese Dip$6.00
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
Large Taco Cheese Dip$9.25
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
More about Popplo's Pizza & Que Burgers - NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Taco Salad

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Malvern to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

North Little Rock

No reviews yet

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston