Malvern restaurants you'll love

Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/4 Lb smash burger with American Cheese, on a fresh roll. Served with Fries and Cole slaw. Make it a Double Decker for $3 more!
Pepperoni Pie$12.00
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
Fry Basket$6.00
A generous helping of fries to share.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Farm Boy BBQ: image

 

Farm Boy BBQ:

7 W. Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1lb Brisket$32.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
1lb Pulled Pork$27.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
1lb Pork Ribs$26.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
More about Farm Boy BBQ:
The Greyhound Cafe image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$14.95
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned Michael's Savory Seitan, caramelized onion and red pepper, and our famous queso then served with fries
Stacked Nachos$15.25
Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Impossible Texican BBQ Burger$16.95
Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern image

 

Bombay Dhabba - Malvern

490 Lancaster Ave, Malvern

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tikka Roll$7.99
Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in chef's special sauce
Vada Pav$7.99
Spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns and layers of spicy garlic and green chutney!
Tikka Masala$12.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
More about Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
Dixie Picnic image

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Virignia Ham Box Lunch
Thin sliced house glazed and smoked Virginia baked ham with whole grain dijon, Jarlsberg swiss style cheese lettuce and tomato on homemade multigrain. A side salad, deviled egg and an upcake included.
Thanksgiving Box Lunch
Real oven roasted turkey breast, our homemade stuffing, whole berry cranberry sauce with some mayo on a Sally Lunn roll. Comes with one side, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake.
Tuna Salad Box Lunch
Solid white albacore tuna, celery, mayo and some delightful seasoning on our country white bread. A side salad, a deviled egg and an upcake complete your box lunch.
More about Dixie Picnic
Brick & Brew image

TAPAS • GRILL

Brick & Brew

400 E King St, Malvern

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brick & Brew Pretzel$6.50
Caraway- smoked sea salt, beer mustard
Brick & Brew Burger$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
More about Brick & Brew
BOMBA Taco + Bar image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BOMBA Taco + Bar

30 Liberty Blvd #160, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada~$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
The Yard Bird~$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
Korean Surf & Turf~$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Apple Cider Glazed Pork Medallions$18.00
pan seared pork tenderloin medallions with spiced apple cider glaze
More about The Farmhouse

