Malvern restaurants you'll love

More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
1/4 Lb smash burger with American Cheese, on a fresh roll. Served with Fries and Cole slaw. Make it a Double Decker for $3 more!
|Pepperoni Pie
|$12.00
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
|Fry Basket
|$6.00
A generous helping of fries to share.
More about Farm Boy BBQ:
Farm Boy BBQ:
7 W. Lancaster Avenue, Malvern
|Popular items
|1lb Brisket
|$32.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
|1lb Pulled Pork
|$27.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
|1lb Pork Ribs
|$26.00
comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$14.95
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned Michael's Savory Seitan, caramelized onion and red pepper, and our famous queso then served with fries
|Stacked Nachos
|$15.25
Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
|Impossible Texican BBQ Burger
|$16.95
Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch
More about Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
490 Lancaster Ave, Malvern
|Popular items
|Tikka Roll
|$7.99
Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in chef's special sauce
|Vada Pav
|$7.99
Spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns and layers of spicy garlic and green chutney!
|Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
More about Dixie Picnic
Dixie Picnic
215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer
|Popular items
|Virignia Ham Box Lunch
Thin sliced house glazed and smoked Virginia baked ham with whole grain dijon, Jarlsberg swiss style cheese lettuce and tomato on homemade multigrain. A side salad, deviled egg and an upcake included.
|Thanksgiving Box Lunch
Real oven roasted turkey breast, our homemade stuffing, whole berry cranberry sauce with some mayo on a Sally Lunn roll. Comes with one side, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake.
|Tuna Salad Box Lunch
Solid white albacore tuna, celery, mayo and some delightful seasoning on our country white bread. A side salad, a deviled egg and an upcake complete your box lunch.
More about Brick & Brew
TAPAS • GRILL
Brick & Brew
400 E King St, Malvern
|Popular items
|Brick & Brew Pretzel
|$6.50
Caraway- smoked sea salt, beer mustard
|Brick & Brew Burger
|$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BOMBA Taco + Bar
30 Liberty Blvd #160, Malvern
|Popular items
|Carne Asada~
|$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
|The Yard Bird~
|$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
|Korean Surf & Turf~
|$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers