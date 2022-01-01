Buffalo chicken pizza in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
3 Cheese blend, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a ranch drizzle.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.95
GF Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, Buffalo GF chicken strips, then topped with nut free mozzarella, bleu cheese, and buffalo sauce
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.95
Buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, and nut free mozzarella, topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing