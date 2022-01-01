Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Malvern

Malvern restaurants
Malvern restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
3 Cheese blend, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a ranch drizzle.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.95
GF Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, Buffalo GF chicken strips, then topped with nut free mozzarella, bleu cheese, and buffalo sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.95
Buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, and nut free mozzarella, topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

