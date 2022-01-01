Buffalo wings in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve buffalo wings
The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Choice of traditional, BBQ, teriyaki, sriracha honey or hotter than hell. Bleu cheese & celery
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.25
Crispy seitan coated in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
|Pounder Buffalo Wings
|$16.95
One pound of crispy seitan coated in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
|Pounder Buffalo Wings
|$17.25
One pound of crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese