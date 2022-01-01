Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.95
One slice of moist, gluten-free chocolate cake with a creamy chocolate frosting!
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
Item pic

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.99
Jumbo Lump crabmeat with a minimum of filler seasoned just right and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and lime aioli. Comes with one side
Strawberry on Yellow Cake$2.75
Our hot milk yellow cake topped with fresh strawberry buttercream icing.
3 Leche Cake$3.45
A delicious white sponge cake soaked in three different milk products and topped with our hand whipped cream.
More about Dixie Picnic

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Brisket

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Quesadillas

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston