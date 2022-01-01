Chicken caesar wraps in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.95
A starter greyhound salad with seasoned chicken strips rolled in a large wrap, then served with fries and ketchup.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.95
Our signature Greyhound Salad with chicken in a wrap, served with fries