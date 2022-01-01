Chicken sandwiches in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Pulled buffalo or BBQ chicken OR grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conshohocken Bakery roll served with fries & slaw
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.95
|GF Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$16.95
|Chicken and Pesto Sandwich
|$14.95
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with strips of chicken in a pesto, plum tomato, Alfredo sauce, served with french fries and ketchup.