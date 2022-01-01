Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Pulled buffalo or BBQ chicken OR grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conshohocken Bakery roll served with fries & slaw
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
The Greyhound Cafe image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.95
GF Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.95
Chicken and Pesto Sandwich$14.95
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with strips of chicken in a pesto, plum tomato, Alfredo sauce, served with french fries and ketchup.
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
Dixie Picnic image

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Marinated grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of our swamp sauce. Choice of one side.
More about Dixie Picnic

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Pudding

Brisket

Cheese Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Pizza

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston