Chicken wraps in Malvern

Malvern restaurants
Malvern restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.00
Pulled Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and House-made Chili Lime Ranch served with slaw and fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
The Greyhound Cafe image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
A starter greyhound salad with seasoned chicken strips rolled in a large wrap, then served with fries and ketchup.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Our signature Greyhound Salad with chicken in a wrap, served with fries
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
Item pic

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken lovingly wrapped in a soft white tortilla with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side
More about Dixie Picnic

