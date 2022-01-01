Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Large from Scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
Classic American favorite.
Choc Chip Cookie$1.25
Made in our kitchen with big chunky chips and real butter.
Fruit and Cookie Platter for 10$59.90
A variety of our fresh baked house made cookies and seasonal fruit. Each order serves 10. Add additional quantities for larger meetings.
More about Dixie Picnic
Brick & Brew image

TAPAS • GRILL

Brick & Brew

400 E King St, Malvern

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
Charlie's Cookie$11.00
Skillet-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Hazelnut, Caraway Sea Salt
More about Brick & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Banana Pudding

Pretzels

Chocolate Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Sliders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston