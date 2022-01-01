Cookies in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve cookies
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Large from Scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Dixie Picnic
Dixie Picnic
215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.25
Classic American favorite.
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Made in our kitchen with big chunky chips and real butter.
|Fruit and Cookie Platter for 10
|$59.90
A variety of our fresh baked house made cookies and seasonal fruit. Each order serves 10. Add additional quantities for larger meetings.