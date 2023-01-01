Fried rice in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern
|Crab Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
490 Lancaster Ave, Malvern
|Szechuan Fried Rice
|$11.95
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables & chillies in szechuan sauce.
|Fried Rice
|$10.99
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables tossed in chilli sauce. Chicken add $2