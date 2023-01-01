Fried rice in Malvern

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$14.00
More about Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
Item pic

 

Bombay Dhabba - Malvern

490 Lancaster Ave, Malvern

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Szechuan Fried Rice$11.95
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables & chillies in szechuan sauce.
Fried Rice$10.99
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables tossed in chilli sauce. Chicken add $2
More about Bombay Dhabba - Malvern

