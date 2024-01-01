Greek salad in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve greek salad
The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township
|Greek Traditional Salad
|$14.00
Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern
|Greek Beet Salad
|$14.00
Dixie Picnic
215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer
|Greek Salad box lunch
|$0.00
Greek salad with crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives and tangy Feta cheese with our homemade Greek dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.
|Small Greek Salad
|$45.99
Chopped romaine, sliced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives with a Greek red wine vinaigrette. Small trays serve about 10 side portions.
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Crisp chopped Romaine with the traditional Greek toppings - cucumber, tomato, onions, Kalamata olives, and Feta cheese dressed with a simple fresh Greek vinaigrette.