Mac and cheese in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
House-made with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Bacon & More Cheddar.
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|Baked Bacon Mac and Cheese
|$9.95
Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits
|Breaded Bacon Mac and Cheese
|$11.95
4 BM&C balls served with marinara and queso
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
More about Stove and Tap- Malvern
Stove and Tap- Malvern
245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
fries, fruit & veggies, chocolate chip cookie
|Brisket Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
cheddar cheese