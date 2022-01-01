Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac n Cheese$6.00
House-made with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Bacon & More Cheddar.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Bacon Mac and Cheese$9.95
Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits
Breaded Bacon Mac and Cheese$11.95
4 BM&C balls served with marinara and queso
Kid Mac & Cheese$8.95
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Stove and Tap- Malvern

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese$10.00
fries, fruit & veggies, chocolate chip cookie
Brisket Mac and Cheese$13.00
cheddar cheese
More about Stove and Tap- Malvern
Brick & Brew image

TAPAS • GRILL

Brick & Brew

400 E King St, Malvern

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.00
NEW Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$14.50
House Smoked Pork Shoulder, Delco BBQ, Cavatappi, Creamy Slaw
More about Brick & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Sliders

Cookies

Pies

Pudding

Chicken Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston