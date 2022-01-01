Nachos in Malvern
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Scallions, Jalapenos, Sour Cream Drizzle, Fresh Salsa. Add Chicken, Pork or Steak +$3
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|Stacked Nachos
|$15.25
Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños