Nachos in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve nachos

Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Scallions, Jalapenos, Sour Cream Drizzle, Fresh Salsa. Add Chicken, Pork or Steak +$3
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Stacked Nachos image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Stacked Nachos$15.25
Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Short Ribs

Tacos

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston