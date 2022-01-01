Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Malvern

Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve pudding

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Chocolate Bread Pudding$9.95
Chunks of baguette baked with fresh banana, chunks of chocolate, and topped with a pecan caramel sauce
Banana Bread Pudding$8.95
Chunks of bread baked with banana and chunks of callebaut chocolate topped with a pecan caramel or chocolate sauce
Stove and Tap- Malvern

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Fosters Pudding$8.00
banana pudding, Nila wafers, house whipped cream
Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Pudding$2.99
Made in house with Dutch chocolate. Quality you can taste
