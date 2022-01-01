Short ribs in
Malvern restaurants that serve short ribs
Farm Boy BBQ:
7 W. Lancaster Avenue, Malvern
No reviews yet
1lb Beef Short Rib
$40.00
More about Farm Boy BBQ:
TAPAS • GRILL
Brick & Brew
400 E King St, Malvern
Avg 4.2
(1268 reviews)
Stout-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
$14.50
Tomato Ragu, Cheddar, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño Jam
More about Brick & Brew
