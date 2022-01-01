Short ribs in Malvern

Malvern restaurants that serve short ribs

Farm Boy BBQ: image

 

Farm Boy BBQ:

7 W. Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

1lb Beef Short Rib$40.00
Brick & Brew image

TAPAS • GRILL

Brick & Brew

400 E King St, Malvern

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
Stout-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.50
Tomato Ragu, Cheddar, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño Jam
