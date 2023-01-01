Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Shrimp Salad$21.00
More about Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
Item pic

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Box Lunch (Cater)$14.99
Tender large chunks of Shrimp in a tangy homemade dressing with lettuce and tomato on Country White or on a bed of lettuce. Your box comes with your choice of side and upcake and a deviled egg. Cater price includes a bottled water.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$9.49
Large perfectly steamed shrimp in a refreshing dressing served as a sandwich or on a bed of lettuce and tomato.
Shrimp Salad Box Lunch$13.99
Tender large chunks of Shrimp in a tangy homemade dressing with lettuce and tomato on Country White or on a bed of lettuce.
More about Dixie Picnic

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Caesar Salad

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Short Ribs

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (93 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (626 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston