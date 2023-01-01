Mama Bird's Ice Cream
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
304 North Main Street, Holly Springs NC 27540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
No Reviews
242 S Main St, Suite 118 Holly Springs, NC 27540
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Holly Springs
Eggs Up Grill - Holly Springs, NC
4.8 • 2,108
4216 Lassiter Road Holly Springs, NC 27540
View restaurant
Skrimp Shack - Holly Springs
4.4 • 1,994
7224 GB Alford Highway Holly Springs, NC 27540
View restaurant