Mama Burger
Come in and enjoy!!
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
991 N Fort Valley Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
991 N Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
