Mama Burger

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

991 N Fort Valley Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (661 reviews)

Popular Items

Mama Burger$5.25
House Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, and grilled onions.
Bacon Guacamole$6.50
Bacon, guacamole, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

991 N Fort Valley Rd

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
