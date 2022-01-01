Go
Mama Cucina

SEAFOOD

4028 Cox Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Pan fried mozzarella with our homemade bread crumbs. Served with a side of pesto-marinara.
Chx Parm$19.00
Pan fried breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. With a side of cappellini pasta.
Rigatoni Vodka$17.00
Rigatoni tossed in a pink sauce with prosciutto and sun dried tomatoes.
Carbonara$19.00
Chopped chicken sauteed in a cream sauce with prosciutto and peas. Tossed with farfalle pasta.
Side Pasta$4.00
Choice of pasta with sauce.
Rosa$23.00
Homemade sausage sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken and served over rigatoni pasta.
Seafood Combo$12.00
Shrimp, clams, calamari, escarole and sun dried tomatoes sauteed in a pink sauce and served over cappellini pasta.
Cucina Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken tenders and and sauteed shrimp with fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers over our house salad. With creamy honey balsamic dressing.
Pasta & Sauce$14.00
Create your own pasta! Choose your pasta type and sauce.
Cucina Bread$9.00
Our Italian bread oven baked and topped with arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4028 Cox Rd

Glen Allen VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
