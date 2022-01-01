The Spot Burgers and Beers

No reviews yet

We look forward to you enjoying our West Coast Style Burger made with 100% American Beef (no fillers, preservatives or additives), crisp lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, onions (grilled upon request) and Spot Sauce all served on a Fresh Toasted Bun. Enjoy with a side of fries, zucchini fries or onion rings. Finish off your meal with a cold fountain drink, local craft beer or milk shake.

