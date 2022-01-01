Go
Toast

Mama Leah's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

12300 Los Osos Valley Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

All Vegged Out 15"$22.95
Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Cheese 10"$10.95
Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.
Mama's Leah's Deluxe 10"$15.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
#2 (2) Regular 3 Topping Pizzas$26.95
Cheese 15"$14.95
Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.
JDs BBQ Chicken$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, cilantro, white onion's and mozzarella cheese with Rib Line's signature BBQ sauce.
Frappes$5.25
Garlic Bread$5.45
Thick slices of our house-baked bread toasted with garlic, butter, herbs and a parmesan blend. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Fountain Drinks$2.95
Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Hi-C Orange.
Meatball Calzone$13.95
Meatballs with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.
See full menu

Location

12300 Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Switch SLO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torricella Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, and salad made with integrity. Our food is based on classic Italian dishes with a modern twist. Every food dish is served fast, fresh, and consistent.

Laguna Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston