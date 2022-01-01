Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar
Come in and enjoy!
16117 s. lagrange road
Location
16117 s. lagrange road
orland park IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Girl in the Park
Come in and enjoy!
Osteria Ottimo
Come in and enjoy!
Elements by The Odyssey
Come in and enjoy!
The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails
We are a modern upscale casual dining experience serving locally sourced New American Cuisine from our scratch kitchen.