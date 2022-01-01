Mama Mia's - West Allis

Go
When coming to Mama Mia's for dining or take-out, please access our parking lot from the alley behind the restaurant off 85th or 86th Street. There is no access to the parking lot directly from Greenfield Ave.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

8533 W Greenfield Ave • $$

Avg 4 (81 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Salad$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
Dinner Lasagna$14.50
Our Famous Lasagna features layers of pasta and meatsauce topped with baked Mozzarella cheese.
You can order it unbaked or parbaked. (The meatsauce will always be cooked before the dish is assembled).
Dinner Chicken Parmesan$16.95
The dinner portion features 2 chicken breasts, hand-breaded and then deep-fried, topped with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesean cheeses, served on a bed of pasta.
Medium Salad$7.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. One garlic bread included with this selection.
Dinner Spaghetti$11.95
What is more classic than spaghetti and pasta sauce. You can order our classic Meatsauce or the Marinara. Either way you'll be satisfied.
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Sm Mozz Cheese$11.50
11 inch pizza with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our traditional thin crust.
Dinner Fettucini Alfredo$13.95
Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles. (The alfredo sauce does not contain wheat, however the dish can be ordered with normal noodles or gluten free noodles).
2 Hand-Rolled Meatballs$3.95
Our meatballs are made in-house, by hand, using our Garlic Bread crumbs, cheese, spices and then oven-baked. The pre-baked weight is 4 oz and they come 2 meatballs in one order.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
8533 W Greenfield Ave

West Allis WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
