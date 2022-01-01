Mamá por Dios
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
8722 W. 3Rd Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8722 W. 3Rd Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
A.O.C
After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Suzanne Goin (Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America 2017, Outstanding Chef 2016, Best Chefs in America - California 2006, Best Cookbook - Cooking from a Professional Point of View 2006) and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Caroline Styne embarked on A.O.C., the area’s pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.
Genwa Korean BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Mad Rebel Health Kitchen
Vibrant energizing fresh food to help fuel good.
Kazan - Beverly Hills
Michelin Bib Gourmand 2021
Ramen X Innovation
Making the Earth Happier Place One Bowl at a Time
LA’s Most Unique Ramen Spot
10 years Noodle Specialist