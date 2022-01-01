Go
Toast

Mama Primozz Pizza

Eat and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

34659 Vine St • $$

Avg 4.2 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium 12" - 8 Cut$9.99
Hand-crafted pizzas from the finest ingredients.
Pepperoni Roll$5.50
Our homemade dough filled with pepperoni and cheese. Brushed with our garlic herb butter. Our biggest seller.
Deluxe
Best of the best. Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Potato Skins$7.99
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.99
Italian bread baked with our garlic herb sauce and topped with Italian cheese blend. Served with Marinara.
Cheese Roll$4.50
Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mild peppers, cheese and croutons
Calzone$8.99
Side Salad$3.49
Large 16" - 12 Cut$13.99
Hand-crafted pizzas from the finest ingredients.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

34659 Vine St

Eastlake OH

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Bucks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheesesteak Whizard

No reviews yet

Come check us out!

Mama's Boy Bar BQ

No reviews yet

Download our mobile app from The Apple and Play store for great deals!

The Bench

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston