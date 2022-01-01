Mama Primozz Pizza
Eat and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
34659 Vine St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
34659 Vine St
Eastlake OH
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Two Bucks
Come in and enjoy!
Cheesesteak Whizard
Come check us out!
Mama's Boy Bar BQ
Download our mobile app from The Apple and Play store for great deals!
The Bench
Come in and enjoy!