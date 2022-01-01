Go
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

What better take out than good Italian?

601 S Kings Dr

Popular Items

Kids Penne Butter$5.99
Gelato$4.00
Cannoli$4.00
Sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream - filled crisp pastry shell and topped with powdered sugar and thick chocolate drizzle.
Pollo Carciofi - Family$37.00
Tender chicken scallopini with artichoke hearts and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Goat Cheese$9.00
Served with our grilled ciabatta for dipping, this Mama Ricotta's favorite is topped with a warm tomato basil sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
New York Style Cheesecake$9.00
Traditional cheesecake with black cherry compote.
Nutella Pie$9.00
Chocolate - hazelnut spread whipped with mascarpone cheese and peanut butter, chilled on a graham cracker crust and topped with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce.
Polla All Griglia - Family$32.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Mozzarella & Tomato - Small$6.25
House made fresh mozzarella snuggled between thick slices of vine-ripened tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil.
Charlotte NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
