Mama Rosa’s

Come in and enjoy a little taste of Chicago right here in London! Warm friendly atmosphere and the food is amazing!

805 S. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Hoagie$7.50
We grill a steak patty and top it with mushrooms, banana peppers and lots of melty provolone cheese. It comes on a hearty Turano sub roll all garlic buttery and toasted to perfection
Buffalo Chicken$8.50
We seriously stuff deep fried all white meat chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce into a hearty Turano sub roll and top it with fresh lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Chili Dog$4.00
4oz all beef dog served on a poppy seed bun. Piled high with our delicious homemade chili, lots of melty cheddar cheese, mustard & onions
Toasted Italian$8.50
This meaty creation includes, turkey, salami, ham & pepperoni on a hearty Turano sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese toasted to perfection with Italian dressing on the side
French Fries$2.50
Windy City Meatball Bomber$8.50
Three meatballs stuffed in a hearty Turano sub roll with our homemade marinara sauce topped with sauteed sweet peppers and lots of melty mozzarella cheese
Italian Beef Bomber$8.50
Loaded with our delicious Italian beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese on a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to perfection with Au Jus on the side
Philly Cheesesteak$8.50
We stuff a hearty Turano sub roll with our delicious Italian beef, sauteed sweet peppers, onions & lots of melty American cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$6.95
French fries smothered with our homemade chili and covered with lots of shredded cheddar cheese baked until it's hot and bubbly and delicious
Drink & Fries Combo$3.00
Add a drink and fries to any of our menu items
Location

805 S. Main St.

London KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
