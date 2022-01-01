Go
Mama Rosa's Trattoria

Welcome to
Mama Rosa’s Trattoria
Enjoy America’s favorite Italian comfort food at Mama Rosa’s Trattoria.
The only place in Temecula Wine Country where you will find a kitchen with a brick oven.
Note: We’re not a full-service restaurant.
After placing your order at our counter, we’ll bring the food to your table and leave you alone to relax and enjoy.

Location

37350 De Portola Road

Temecula CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
