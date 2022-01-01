Welcome to

Mama Rosa’s Trattoria

Enjoy America’s favorite Italian comfort food at Mama Rosa’s Trattoria.

The only place in Temecula Wine Country where you will find a kitchen with a brick oven.

Note: We’re not a full-service restaurant.

After placing your order at our counter, we’ll bring the food to your table and leave you alone to relax and enjoy.



37350 De Portola Road