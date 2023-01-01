Go
Main picView gallery

Mama’s Mercantile and Eatery - 4450 Clear Lake Rd

Open today 8:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4450 Clear Lake Rd

Grass Lake, MI 49240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4450 Clear Lake Rd, Grass Lake MI 49240

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thompson's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,310
20700 W Old US 12 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
The Nest Cocktail Bar + Kitchen at Robin Hills Farm
orange starNo Reviews
20390 M-52 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
113 S. Main Chelsea, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
The Grateful Crow
orange star4.9 • 192
420 N Main St Suite 100 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
For Goodness Cakes - 309 5th St Michigan Center
orange starNo Reviews
309 Fifth Street Michigan Center, MI 49254
View restaurantnext
Los Tres Mex Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3236 East Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI 49202
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Grass Lake

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mama’s Mercantile and Eatery - 4450 Clear Lake Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston