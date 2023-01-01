Mama’s Mercantile and Eatery - 4450 Clear Lake Rd
Open today 8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
4450 Clear Lake Rd, Grass Lake MI 49240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Nest Cocktail Bar + Kitchen at Robin Hills Farm
No Reviews
20390 M-52 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurant
For Goodness Cakes - 309 5th St Michigan Center
No Reviews
309 Fifth Street Michigan Center, MI 49254
View restaurant