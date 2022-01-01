Go
Toast

Mama T's Castle Tap

Come on in and enjoy!

2500 Rice St

Avg 4.2 (57 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Groups
Fast Service

Location

2500 Rice St

Saint Paul MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flameburger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Tapatia - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Food! Serving up fresh , made-to-order favorites. Catch us on the streets or at our Roseville Location.

RosePointe Apartments

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

No reviews yet

Local beer. Sassy brew food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston