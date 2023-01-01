Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Opelousas
  • /
  • Momma Thomas Creole Cafe - 1141 East Prudhomme Lane
A map showing the location of Momma Thomas Creole Cafe - 1141 East Prudhomme LaneView gallery

Momma Thomas Creole Cafe - 1141 East Prudhomme Lane

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1141 East Prudhomme Lane

Opelousas, LA 70570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1141 East Prudhomme Lane, Opelousas LA 70570

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
714 W. LaSalle Street Ville Platte, LA 70586
View restaurantnext
Crawfish Barn
orange starNo Reviews
1789 Mayeauxville Road Ville Platte, LA 70586
View restaurantnext
AwwShucks
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Breakwater Drive Lafayette, LA 70507
View restaurantnext
Elevated Tea & Coffee House - 650 West Laurel Ave
orange starNo Reviews
650 West Laurel Ave Eunice, LA 70535
View restaurantnext
Central Pizza - 423 Rue Jefferson
orange starNo Reviews
423 Rue Jefferson Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
The Flats - 427 Jefferson Street
orange starNo Reviews
427 Jefferson Street Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Opelousas

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Momma Thomas Creole Cafe - 1141 East Prudhomme Lane

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston