Go
Banner picView gallery

Mama Toscas Ristorante - 9000 Ming Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9000 Ming Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield CA 93311

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sarap! Bakersfield - Haggin Oaks Farmers Market
orange starNo Reviews
8800 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Eureka! - Bakersfield
orange starNo Reviews
10520 W STOCKDALE HWY BAKERSFIELD, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
K Wings
orange starNo Reviews
8200 Stockdale Hwy. STE K-4 Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Wikis wine dive - 11350 Ming Ave #260
orange starNo Reviews
11350 Ming Ave #260 Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Bakersfield Stockdale HWY
orange star4.3 • 590
10500 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bakersfield

Tehachapi

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Santa Clarita