Mama Tuesday's
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1621 Wisconsin Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
1621 Wisconsin Avenue, New Holstein WI 53061
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
888 Cheese & Co.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Town 9 Tap
Craft Cocktails, Cold Beer, Great Food!
Tap House Grill
Addictive Food and Creative Brews
Lakefront Brewpub & Eatery
Milwaukee staple Lakefront Brewery, now available at the Wisconsin State Fair!