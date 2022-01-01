Go
A map showing the location of Mama Tuesday's

Mama Tuesday's

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1621 Wisconsin Avenue

New Holstein, WI 53061

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1621 Wisconsin Avenue, New Holstein WI 53061

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

888 Cheese & Co.

No reviews yet

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Town 9 Tap

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktails, Cold Beer, Great Food!

Tap House Grill

No reviews yet

Addictive Food and Creative Brews

Lakefront Brewpub & Eatery

No reviews yet

Milwaukee staple Lakefront Brewery, now available at the Wisconsin State Fair!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mama Tuesday's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston