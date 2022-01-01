Go
Mama Zoe Michael’s

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2859 Reynolda Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

Red, White, & Blue Salad$12.25
Green leaf lettuce, blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. served with kens lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette & pita bread
Savannah Fried Chicken$11.95
Fried boneless chicken & mashed potatoes smothered w/ sausage gravy & 2 vegetables
Beef Strips$13.25
Marinated beed strips
Soulvaki Platter$11.50
Chicken or Pork
Onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, small Greek salad & fries
LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad$10.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries
Country Fried Steak$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
Real Oven Roasted Turkey$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
1 Vegetable$2.50
Chicken Pot Pie$11.95
Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, & potatoes folded into a creamy sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. served with 2 vegetables
All American Cheese Burger$7.25
fresh ground chuck lettuce, tomato, mayo & American cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2859 Reynolda Rd

Winston Salem NC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
