Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

215 Junction Hwy

Popular Items

1/2 Doz Flour Torts$3.99
Beef Fajitas$16.99
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
Flautas$12.99
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Chips To Go$3.50
BF/Chkn for 2$27.99
Green Sauce (8 oz.)$3.99
Quesadillas$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
Chile con Queso$9.99
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
215 Junction Hwy

Kerrville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
