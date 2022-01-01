Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

Go
Popular Items

Tacos de Pescado$14.99
Hand battered and fried tilapia filets wrapped in flour tortillas, served with tartar sauce, 1000 Island dressing, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, rice and your choice of refried or charra beans
Chicken Fajitas for two$27.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
Chile con Queso HALF$7.99
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
Chile con Queso$9.99
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
Poquito de Todo$15.99
Choice of a beef or cheese enchilada, tamale topped with chili con carne and melted cheese, and a crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Tamales$10.99
Flautas$12.99
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Nachos de Carne HALF$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes
Queso Flameado$11.99
Flaming cheese with seasoned chorizo sausage
Delicioso$12.99
One of our delicious tacos al carbón and one beef flauta topped with guacamole and sour cream, served with cheese and pico de gallo
See full menu

Location

8030 Interstate 10 West,

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
