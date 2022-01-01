Go
Mamahuhu

Chinese-American Classics with Thoughtfully Curated Ingredients

517 Clement Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, shredded cabbage and huhu sauce on our homemade pineapple bun
Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)$17.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)
Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)$16.00
free-range chicken, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery
Tomato Garlic Chow Mein$14.00
cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, garlic chives, fried tofu, peppers + onions, tomato gravy
Broccoli & Beef (House Special)$17.00
black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale
Wok'd Veg$8.00
seasonal vegetables, ginger and fermented black bean (gluten free)
Jade Fried Rice$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
Rice Plate$14.00
Choose any House Special. Comes with Jasmine Rice and Wok'd Veg
Egg Rolls$5.00
crispy and classic (vegetarian)
Jasmine Rice$3.00
steamed and nice
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

517 Clement Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
