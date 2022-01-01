Go
Main picView gallery

Mamahuhu - Mill Valley - Mill Valley

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

173 Throckmorton Avenue

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

173 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley CA 94941

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boo Koo
orange star3.6 • 1,092
25 Miller Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Piazza D'Angelo
orange star4.4 • 3,400
22 Miller Ave. Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
orange starNo Reviews
2 Miller Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall
orange starNo Reviews
19 Corte Madera Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Bootjack Wood Fired
orange star4.6 • 159
17 Madrona St Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Mill Valley
orange starNo Reviews
430 Miller Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mill Valley

Piazza D'Angelo
orange star4.4 • 3,400
22 Miller Ave. Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
orange star4.4 • 3,240
800 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
orange star4.0 • 1,277
382 Miller Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
The Cantina - Mill Valley
orange star4.2 • 787
651 East Blithedale Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - Mill Valley
orange star4.1 • 685
247 Shoreline Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Coffee Shop
orange star4.3 • 655
221 Shoreline Hwy Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mill Valley

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mamahuhu - Mill Valley - Mill Valley

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston