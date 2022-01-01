Go
Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX

215 S. University Parks Dr

Popular Items

Koko
Blend: banana, almond milk, cacao, coconut sugar, vanilla
Topped: homemade granola, banana, cacao nibs
Ohana
Blend: strawberry, banana, coconut milk, agave, vanilla
Topped: strawberries, banana, coconut shreds, homemade granola, honey
Mac
Blend: mango, strawberry, pineapple, orange juice
Topped: homemade granola, mango, strawberry, banana
Maui Sunrise
Blend: strawberry, mango, banana, pineapple juice
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, mango
Bro
Blend: peanut butter, protein powder, banana, almond milk
Topped: Homemade granola, strawberries, banana, peanut butter
Pipeline
Blend: strawberry, banana, chocolate almond milk, acai, peanut butter
Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, bananas, cacao nibs,
Gnarly
Honey, cinnamon, vanilla, espresso, milk & a coconut sugar dusting
Mamaka
Blend: strawberry, banana, mango, blueberry, acai, almond milk
Topped: homemade granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries
Babe
Blend: blueberries, almond butter, dates, maca, almond milk, salt, vanilla. Topped: homemade granola, blueberries, cacao nibs, coconut shreds
Tropical
Blend: pineapple, banana, vanilla, spirulina
Topped: homemade granola, banana, coconut shreds, honey
Location

215 S. University Parks Dr

Waco TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
